Progress continues on Ignite Denison building

An opening for a new stairwell is the latest progress on the Ignite Denison building, located just south of Denison City Hall on North Main Street.

Ignite Denison is a project to refurbish the building and convert it into office space for the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County and a business incubator space.

The incubator space will be in the basement, and the CDC offices on the main floor.

A conference room to be shared by the CDC and the business incubator clients will also be on the main floor.

The new stairwell will be at the front of the building, on the south end.

Evan Blakley, executive director of the CDC, details the funding receives so far toward the project.

Financing mix Amounts

10-year TIF agreement 50,000

CDC Downpayment 50,000

City development grant 10,000

Crawford Co. Community Foundation 45,000

Denison Municipal Utilities 25,000

Denison Rotary Club 12,500

Union Pacific Grant 10,000