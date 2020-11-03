Progress continues on Little Hawks Childcare Center

Hodne said a loan could be taken out to cover the needed amount, but the board would prefer not to go into the project carrying a large debt.

Hodne said the board has been working with Region XII Council of Governments.

Chris Whitaker (Region XII local assistance director) thinks we would have a very good chance of being awarded the grant if we were able to have that $30,000 fully raised,” Hodne said.

If the grant is approved, the goal will be to open the childcare center by next August.

The center will be located in the west wing of the former Manilla school building.

“If we were to land the block grant we would go to the bidding process to hire contractors to finalize and finish all renovations,” she said. “We have to follow guidelines to make our building green so it will be economical and energy-efficient.”

Once the CDBG application is submitted, it will take about two months before notice will be given if the grant has been approved, she said.

“If we land the grant and we have everyone hired and working then we would move on to the playground,” Hodne said.