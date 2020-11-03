Progress continues on Little Hawks Childcare Center

The Little Hawks Childcare Board is currently working to raise $30,000 that will be used as matching funds to secure a large grant for a project to build a new daycare center in Manilla.
The Manilla area has 3.78 children per licensed child care slot and is considered a “child care desert,” according to the definition provided by the Center for American Progress.
The Manilla Strategic Planning Committee did a survey of some of the needs of the town about three years ago. Daycare was near the top of the list.
Planning for what will become the Little Hawks Childcare Center began shortly thereafter.
“We currently are in the process of applying for a block grant and we are in need of $30,000 to secure that,” said Katelyn Hodne, president of the Little Hawks Childcare Board.
“We reached out to our community for 30 families or groups to donate $1,000 each to help us meet that goal.”
The board is seeking a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the state.
Matching funds of $225,000 will help potentially secure a grant of up to $300,000 to complete the project, Hodne said.
An additional $30,000 will put the funds raised over the $225,000 mark.
Hodne said a loan could be taken out to cover the needed amount, but the board would prefer not to go into the project carrying a large debt.
Hodne said the board has been working with Region XII Council of Governments.
Chris Whitaker (Region XII local assistance director) thinks we would have a very good chance of being awarded the grant if we were able to have that $30,000 fully raised,” Hodne said.
If the grant is approved, the goal will be to open the childcare center by next August.
The center will be located in the west wing of the former Manilla school building.
“If we were to land the block grant we would go to the bidding process to hire contractors to finalize and finish all renovations,” she said. “We have to follow guidelines to make our building green so it will be economical and energy-efficient.”
Once the CDBG application is submitted, it will take about two months before notice will be given if the grant has been approved, she said.
“If we land the grant and we have everyone hired and working then we would move on to the playground,” Hodne said.
A playground is planned for the north side of the building, which was the location of the school’s old gymnasium.
That part of the school was demolished over the summer by the City of Manilla, she said.
“We have a couple opportunities to partner on that (the playground project),” Hodne said. “There are matching grants, so we’ll have to raise a portion of that.”
No plans have yet been drawn up for the playground.
“We’re waiting on this block grant to see how we do there before we get the cart ahead of the horse,” she said.
“We want to make sure we can open by August before we pursue the next step - and that would be the playground.”
The coronavirus pandemic has increased the need for childcare in Manilla, according to Hodne.
“We are constantly getting message after message – ‘when are you opening,’ ‘are you closed?’ ‘what can we do?’” she said.
A Little Caesars Pizza fundraiser is currently underway.
Hodne encouraged individuals wishing to participate to visit pizzakit.com; at the top of the page, click on products > shop and then click on “purchase & support a local fundraiser” and enter the fundraiser ID number, 387489.”
“Pickup will be between the 16th and the 25th (at Manilla Memorial Hall) – it depends on the delivery schedule,” Hodne said.
A fundraiser is planned for Valentine’s Day, but Hodne said the exact details haven’t yet been determined due to uncertainty about the pandemic.
“If we can have it, we will,” she said.
Individuals interested in donated toward the $30,000 matching funds goal may contact Hodne at 712-579-0318; or checks can be mailed to Little Hawks Childcare Center, PO Box 187 Manilla, Iowa 51454.
Donations will be recognized in the Manilla Times and on the wall at the childcare center, she said.