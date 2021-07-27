Proposed ordinance amendment would allow police chief to authorize persons to direct traffic

Traffic at 20th Street school one use; major events like RAGBRAI given as another example
The Denison City Council gave its consensus for City Attorney Matt Brick to draft an ordinance amendment that would authorize the chief of police to direct a responsible party to perform traffic control.
Police Chief Dan Schaffer explained to the city council last week that discussion about the ordinance arose from an issue experienced intermittently the last couple years with traffic at Denison Elementary School, located on North 20th Street, at dismissal time.
“But this past year there has been traffic stopped past Morningside Avenue down to the east on Broadway,” Schaffer said. “The buses come in and then parents are coming behind the buses and everybody pulls along the street and waits until the buses leave. They are coming 10-15 minutes early. It really makes traffic down there hazardous, especially on Broadway east of 20th Street.”
Having the legal authority to direct a responsible party to direct traffic is a way to mitigate the issue, the police chief said.
The responsible party would be under the general supervision of a police officer, which Schaffer explained could be by cell phone or radio.
“We do not have the (police) staff to commit down there to direct traffic. There’s also no clear provision that allows other people to direct traffic other than emergency services and law enforcement,” Schaffer explained.
He said the ordinance that the city attorney would draft would be written broadly so it doesn’t restrict that authorization solely to school functions.
Schaffer said he’s visited with Superintendent Mike Pardun with the Denison Community School District.
He added that he would like the traffic mitigation effort to require as little assistance as needed on the school’s part.
“We’d like to see somebody out where the cars come in behind the buses, directing that traffic through and keeping that traffic moving. By changing this code and the two codes that are listed gives us the ability to issue a municipal infraction or notice of violation to somebody that disobeys the person directing traffic,” Schaffer said.
He clarified why the ordinance amendment would be written broadly, mentioning possible situations when more people would be needed to direct traffic for a major event. He gave the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) as an example. He added that other than law enforcement or fire service personnel, nobody else is currently authorized to do traffic direction.
Schaffer continued that whoever is directing traffic will be in a high visibility vest and that the words “Traffic Control” can be put on the vest.
He said if the city goes through with the traffic control at the school and if the school is willing to partner in that, he would like the person or persons doing traffic control to work with a police officer for the first few days. That way the traffic control person or persons would know what the police department wants and parents would know that parking along the street, waiting for the buses to leave, is not going to be allowed any more.
Schaffer envisioned that if the school is a partner in the proposal, it would identify several staff members to do traffic control. He said traffic control does not require extensive training.
Asked about equipment for traffic control persons, Schaffer said the vests are relatively inexpensive, and rather than a radio, it would be better for the traffic control persons to use their own cell phones to contact the police department or others.
Schaffer also differentiated between people who behave discourteously and people who disobey a traffic control person.
“I assure you, somewhere along the line if they are directing people, there’s going to be a disrespectful person, and being disrespectful doesn’t constitute being against the law,” he said.
He added that it shouldn’t be hard for the traffic control persons to jot down a license plate number and a car description of those who disobey the directions.
Council members added that they could also take a picture of the car with their cell phone.
“It’ shouldn’t be hard because the people who are noncompliant that are going to be there are people not wanting to move,” Schaffer responded. “If we have an officer down there a couple days with them starting out, we’re not going to have those issues.”
He said part of the problem is a change from the days when students rode their bikes to school or got to school and back home by means other than their parents’ cars.
“Now it’s like every parent takes their child to schools, not even carpooling,” he added. “That’s to be expected but I think we can help mitigate that situation down there.”
Schaffer said later, “This is by no means the school’s fault. There have been a number of things we’ve tried to work with and the school has been great trying to educate the parents. As we talked with the mayor when Mike (Pardun) and I met, they can only bring the information to them and what the parents decide to do with it is on them. It will go good for a couple weeks, then it’s like everybody forgets and they’re right back at it.”
Councilman Dustin Logan asked if the end goal is that no parents arrive until after the buses leave.
He said he is one of the parents that picks up his kids at the school.
“What I found out is it actually saves you time to not line up but just come at 4 o’clock because you spend the same amount of time there whether you’re in line or just show up at 4, which I think is the end goal,” Logan said.
Schaffer responded that the school has a good plan the way it should work. He said Pardun has stated if everybody waits 10 minutes and then comes - because they are not going to get their kids any earlier -there wouldn’t be issues. Schaffer continued that the parents show up in their cars about the same time the buses do.