Proposed ordinance amendment would allow police chief to authorize persons to direct traffic

He said part of the problem is a change from the days when students rode their bikes to school or got to school and back home by means other than their parents’ cars.

“Now it’s like every parent takes their child to schools, not even carpooling,” he added. “That’s to be expected but I think we can help mitigate that situation down there.”

Schaffer said later, “This is by no means the school’s fault. There have been a number of things we’ve tried to work with and the school has been great trying to educate the parents. As we talked with the mayor when Mike (Pardun) and I met, they can only bring the information to them and what the parents decide to do with it is on them. It will go good for a couple weeks, then it’s like everybody forgets and they’re right back at it.”

Councilman Dustin Logan asked if the end goal is that no parents arrive until after the buses leave.

He said he is one of the parents that picks up his kids at the school.

“What I found out is it actually saves you time to not line up but just come at 4 o’clock because you spend the same amount of time there whether you’re in line or just show up at 4, which I think is the end goal,” Logan said.