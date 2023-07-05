Crawford County Veterans Affairs called Thursday, June 29 a beautiful morning to raise the flags for the Fourth of July.

Special recognition was given to the Crawford County Engineers office and Secondary Roads Department for all the years they have worked with Veterans Affairs on the project.

“I love seeing all the trucks come up the street at 6 a.m. to get the job done,” said a Facebook post on the Crawford County Veterans Affairs Facebook page. “It takes a village and we have the best here in Crawford County.”

Independence Day goes to the heart of why we wave or display our U.S. flags.

However, every day can be a good day to fly the flag, according to Brad Powell, a veteran and member of local veterans’ organizations in Council Bluffs. By doing so, we are showing our support for people who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and for our nation.

“We should be displaying our flags every day, because we should be remembering those who gave their lives for us every day,” he said.

The best way to display your flag will depend on your home and preference. Powell has an all-weather flag that is mounted on a pole anchored in cement.

“I had it on the porch for a while, and I decided I wanted a pole,” he said. That way, the flag is more visible.

“It also allows me to raise and lower it, if I want to fly it at half-staff,” Powell said.

Because it is lighted, he leaves it out at night.

“It has to be illuminated, if you have it out at night,” Powell said.

Paul Rolfe, an Army veteran who served two tours in Vietnam, said he hopes people will put their flags out for the holiday.

“On Memorial Day, I was pleased to see all the flags at the cemetery and across town,” he said. “It makes me proud. It’s nice to know that a lot of people still believe in our country and are proud of it.”

There are many rules for how you display your flag, as well as different ways to do it. Not everyone wants to have a flagpole permanently anchored in their yard. Many have flags on staffs that can be placed in a bracket fastened to their house, while others prefer to hang them in a window, etc.

We have had the wind pull our flag and bracket out of wooden siding and out of anchors embedded in masonry. One of our neighbors who had also tried different methods of displaying their flag came up with a solution. Since his mailbox is by the street for motor delivery, he fastens the flagstaff to the post that holds the mailbox.