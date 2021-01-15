Public health director comments on Phase 1b recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine

Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health, noted that the Iowa Department of Public Health this week released the Phase 1b recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The priority groups are people age 75 years and older, along with some additional populations.

She said all providers who have access to the COVID-19 vaccine must follow the same guidelines issued by the state, including medical clinics and pharmacies.

As noted in the hospital article on this page, the local planning group will be meeting today (Friday) to determine which groups to concentrate on first, given the limited amount of vaccine the county will likely have, said Fineran.

“The Iowa Department of Public Health will make the determination to move to the next phase and has indicated that it will start no later than February 1,” she added.

Fineran said the county public health department will use its webpage, Facebook, Twitter and the local newspapers and radio station to make additional announcements.”