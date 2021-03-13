Public hearing on Denison Community School calendar set for 5:30 p.m. Monday

The Denison Community School Board will conduct a public hearing on the district’s 2021-2022 school calendar at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The school board meeting begins at 5 p.m. with a closed session for personnel evaluation (see agenda on Page 2 in today’s paper).

The 2021-2022 calendar closely mirrors this year’s calendar.

The first day of school will be Monday, August 23. The scheduled last day of school is Tuesday, May 24.

Snow make-up days, if needed, would begin on May 25.

Starting and ending times for school at each building will remain the same.

The number of classroom hours is also the same – 1,130. The state minimum requirement is 1,080 hours.

Following are weekdays (and holiday weekends) with no school, with the reasons noted.

Monday, September 6: Labor Day

Monday, September 20: Teacher in-service

Monday, October 18: Teacher in-service

Friday, October 29: Conference trade day

Monday, November 15: Teacher in-service