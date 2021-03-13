Public hearing on Denison Community School calendar set for 5:30 p.m. Monday

The Denison Community School Board will conduct a public hearing on the district’s 2021-2022 school calendar at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
The school board meeting begins at 5 p.m. with a closed session for personnel evaluation (see agenda on Page 2 in today’s paper).
The 2021-2022 calendar closely mirrors this year’s calendar.
The first day of school will be Monday, August 23. The scheduled last day of school is Tuesday, May 24.
Snow make-up days, if needed, would begin on May 25.
Starting and ending times for school at each building will remain the same.
The number of classroom hours is also the same – 1,130. The state minimum requirement is 1,080 hours.
Following are weekdays (and holiday weekends) with no school, with the reasons noted.
Monday, September 6: Labor Day
Monday, September 20: Teacher in-service
Monday, October 18: Teacher in-service
Friday, October 29: Conference trade day
Monday, November 15: Teacher in-service
Wednesday, November 24-Friday, November 26: Thanksgiving
Thursday, December 23-Sunday, January 2: Holiday vacation
Monday, January 3: Teacher in-service
Monday, January 17: Teacher in-service
Friday, February 18: No school
Monday, February 21: No school
Monday, March 21: Teacher inservice
Friday, March 25: Conference trade day
Wednesday, April 13-Friday, April 15: Spring break
Monday, April 18: Teacher inservice
Following are other notable dates on the school calendar.
Wednesday, October 20: End of 1st quarter
Thursday, October 21: Start of 2nd quarter
Thursday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 26: Parent teacher conferences
Wednesday, December 22: End of 2nd quarter and 1st semester; 2 hour early out
Tuesday, January 4: Start of 3rd quarter and 2nd semester
Tuesday, March 15: End of 3rd quarter
Wednesday, March 16: Start of 4th quarter
Thursday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 22: Parent teacher conferences