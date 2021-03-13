 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public hearing on Denison Community School calendar set for 5:30 p.m. Monday
0 comments

Public hearing on Denison Community School calendar set for 5:30 p.m. Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DHS Monarch Mascot

The Denison Community School Board will conduct a public hearing on the district’s 2021-2022 school calendar at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The school board meeting begins at 5 p.m. with a closed session for personnel evaluation (see agenda on Page 2 in today’s paper).

The 2021-2022 calendar closely mirrors this year’s calendar.

The first day of school will be Monday, August 23. The scheduled last day of school is Tuesday, May 24.

Snow make-up days, if needed, would begin on May 25.

Starting and ending times for school at each building will remain the same.

The number of classroom hours is also the same – 1,130. The state minimum requirement is 1,080 hours.

Following are weekdays (and holiday weekends) with no school, with the reasons noted.

Monday, September 6: Labor Day

Monday, September 20: Teacher in-service

Monday, October 18: Teacher in-service

Friday, October 29: Conference trade day

Monday, November 15: Teacher in-service

Wednesday, November 24-Friday, November 26: Thanksgiving

Thursday, December 23-Sunday, January 2: Holiday vacation

Monday, January 3: Teacher in-service

Monday, January 17: Teacher in-service

Friday, February 18: No school

Monday, February 21: No school

Monday, March 21: Teacher inservice

Friday, March 25: Conference trade day

Wednesday, April 13-Friday, April 15: Spring break

Monday, April 18: Teacher inservice

Following are other notable dates on the school calendar.

Wednesday, October 20: End of 1st quarter

Thursday, October 21: Start of 2nd quarter

Thursday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 26: Parent teacher conferences

Wednesday, December 22: End of 2nd quarter and 1st semester; 2 hour early out

Tuesday, January 4: Start of 3rd quarter and 2nd semester

Tuesday, March 15: End of 3rd quarter

Wednesday, March 16: Start of 4th quarter

Thursday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 22: Parent teacher conferences

Wednesday, May 18: Seniors last day

Sunday, May 22: Graduation

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Covid-19 relief deal puts working people first

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics