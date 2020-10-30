Public reminded of county road snow removal policy

Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman talked with the county board of supervisors on Tuesday about the need to remind members of the public about the hours that county crews will be out cleaning roads during winter weather events.
Snow and ice removal operations take place between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. during snow events.
“Our policy is not to go out after hours,” Assman said. “We hope that people are prepared and use good judgment.”
The county does not have enough employees to operate 24/7, Assman told the Bulletin and Review.
Operations outside of normal hours are for emergency situations only.
“If there is an emergency, we will always respond,” he said.
Assman and another county employee responded to a call about a stuck semi on Sunday evening – but by the time they arrived the truck was already gone.
“We don’t usually go out and try to get stranded vehicles off the road,” he said. “If that vehicle is presenting a hazard to the traveling public and it’s going to be an issue, then we’re going to go out and try to work with them.”
Assman wrote a memo last November reiterating his office’s longstanding policy for snow removal with regard to emergency situations.
That memo was in response to incidents earlier in 2019 in which the county’s road crews were assumed to have been available after normal hours by law enforcement officials.
“(If the roads are slick), chances are we probably know that, but our policy doesn’t say we’re going to be out treating that at 10 on a Friday night,” Assman said at the time. “It may be slick. It may be very slick, but we’re not out dealing with the roads at that time of night.”
Assman said the determination of what constitutes an emergency is not up to him; law enforcement officials have to make that decision.
“Someone who just needs a ride home - and the conditions aren’t terrible – is probably not an emergency,” Assman said.
“If they call me and say, ‘It’s an emergency, we have an accident, you have to respond,’ I’ll get somebody there.”
An after-hours emergency response will take more time than would a response during normal hours, he said.
Just getting an employee to the shop where a machine is stored may take half an hour.
The employee will also be dealing with the same weather conditions that caused the emergency.
During a snow event, the crews need to be back out at 5:30 the next morning. The county crews work through weekends, as well.
Assman said everyone should understand the limitations of the process.
“You can’t have them running all night long,” he said. “They’re tired just from running all day long.”
Assman said he doesn’t want to have county crews working three or four hours at night if the situation is not an emergency.
“We don’t want to unnecessarily put our people at risk,” he said. “In some cases, the person who is traveling has made a really poor decision by traveling in weather that clearly they shouldn’t have been traveling in.”
He said individuals need to make good decisions and choose not to go out in dangerous conditions.