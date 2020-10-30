Public reminded of county road snow removal policy

That memo was in response to incidents earlier in 2019 in which the county’s road crews were assumed to have been available after normal hours by law enforcement officials.

“(If the roads are slick), chances are we probably know that, but our policy doesn’t say we’re going to be out treating that at 10 on a Friday night,” Assman said at the time. “It may be slick. It may be very slick, but we’re not out dealing with the roads at that time of night.”

Assman said the determination of what constitutes an emergency is not up to him; law enforcement officials have to make that decision.

“Someone who just needs a ride home - and the conditions aren’t terrible – is probably not an emergency,” Assman said.

“If they call me and say, ‘It’s an emergency, we have an accident, you have to respond,’ I’ll get somebody there.”

An after-hours emergency response will take more time than would a response during normal hours, he said.

Just getting an employee to the shop where a machine is stored may take half an hour.

The employee will also be dealing with the same weather conditions that caused the emergency.