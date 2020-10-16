Pulling together to fill Dan Muhlbauer’s shoes

“We all harvest together, anyway, and Dan just kind of filled in wherever the boys needed him,” Patti said. “If there was a breakdown, he was there. He just left a big hole in our family.”

Dan wanted to stay involved but also wanted to step back.

“I asked him one time about the boys and if they are ready to handle all this, and he said, ‘They know everything I know. I’ve taught them everything I can. Yes, they’re ready to handle it on their own,’” Patti said.

“Dad has always worked hard and he taught us so much over the years,” Dave said. “If it wasn’t for him and what he taught us – how to farm – we wouldn’t be able to take over like we are.”

Harvest season was one of Dan’s favorite times of the year.

“He absolutely loved it,” Dave said. “You work all year long to get the crops in and get through the weather in the summer; it’s the time of year you get to finish what you started.”

“He lived for this time of year,” Patti said. “In fact, he looked better than he had looked for a very long time. I think part of it was the fall season and gearing up to get out here and get the crops in.”