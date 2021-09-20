Putting a spark in the community; Manilla Farmers Market is Tuesday

“This was an idea that just came up toward the end of the summer and we thought we’d give it a try,” said Manilla Chamber of Commerce member Virginia Rasmussen.
The idea was for the Manilla Chamber of Commerce to sponsor a Farmers Market for Manilla.
“We had the first one in August and it seemed to go over quite well, so we decided we would do it again in September,” she said.
“We’re trying to put a spark in the Manilla community. We saw some people we don’t normally see out and about so that was really good; it was a good mix of a lot of people last time.”
The September Chamber Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21.
Rasmussen expects next week’s market to have many of the same vendors on hand as were at the August market.
“We had fresh eggs last time, some garden produce, fresh jams and jellies, some salsa; a little bit of everything,” Rasmussen said.
“There was a lady who did the Color Street fingernails, we had some Scentsy people there, there were some selling paintings and pictures, and some selling the pictures of Manilla as a fundraiser for the daycare center, too.”
Any and all vendors are welcome.
“They can just show up; there’s plenty of room,” she said. “If they bring their own table and bring their own chairs, they can just show up and have a spot in the park.”
The farmers market will take place in the Bandshell Park on Main Street.
“There’s lots of shade there – especially towards evening,” Rasmussen said.
The Manilla Chamber will offer a meal during the event.
Grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, and chicken breasts will be served, along with chips, pop and desserts, for $5.
“We had a really good response to the meal last time,” she said.
Recorded music will play in the background.
“The atmosphere is light and lively and conducive to gathering,” Rasmussen said. “We’re just trying to get people out and mingling.”
Live music is a possibility for future farmers markets, Rasmussen said.
The chamber may put on another farmers market next month, if this month’s goes well.
“We’ll have to wait and see how this one turns out,” she said.
“I think it’s definitely something we’re going to plan for next year; we’ll probably look to have one a month next year.”