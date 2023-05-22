Bryce Halterman of Panora, Iowa has graduated from the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) in Sioux City, Iowa. Halterman, a graduate of Iowa Central Community College serves as a park ranger with the Crawford County Conservation.

WITCC’s Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy graduation ceremony was held on May 11, 2023 and was attended by advisory council members, law enforcement agency officers, as well as family and friends of the graduates.

This was the 33rd graduating class from WITCC’s academy. A group of 10 officers participated in a nine-week, 400-hour training program and had to demonstrate competency in over 40 subject matters in order to graduate.