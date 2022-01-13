 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ray Fredericks

Mass of Christian Burial for Ray Fredericks, 80, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 17, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, January 13, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Fredericks, of Denison; children, Michelle Boger, of Des Moines, Crystal Kollasch, of Sterling, Nebraska, Candice Opheim, of Whittemore, Raymond Scott Fredericks, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Melissa Arndorfer, of Bancroft; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dick Fredericks, of Schleswig.

