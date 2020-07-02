Ready for a surge: CCMH adjusts to COVID-19

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck said no one knew exactly how the COVID-19 pandemic would unfold when the crisis was in its early days.
Planning was problematic at the hospital due to the variety of unknowns about the coronavirus.
“They were talking about how we were all going to be overwhelmed and they really wanted to encourage us to increase our capacity to take care of patients,” Muck said.
“We are a 25-bed critical access hospital. During a pandemic you’re allowed to go above 25 beds.”
Adjusting hospital services for an expected influx of patients required an adjustment of how personnel were used at CCMH.
“We staff for what our normal daily census is,” Muck said. “Not knowing what was going to happen, and watching the clinic visits go down, we cross trained every one of our nurses over onto the med unit, the ER and OB.”
The nurses were also trained to take care of patients using ventilator support, the need for which is often one of the calling cards of COVID-19.
Even though use of the hospital’s clinics was severely reduced in April and May, the staff kept busy training.
Staffing the sick clinics during the pandemic requires more personnel than during normal times, Muck said.
“With COVID there are all sorts of protocols and procedures involved to assure that none of our staff are exposed, so it requires more staff to make that sick clinic happen,” she said. “It has worked out quite well. I’m proud of the staff for being flexible and willing to learn other areas and rolling with the punches.”
No CCMH staff member or clinic provider has been exposed to the coronavirus at CCMH, she said.
“We’re very proud of that,” Muck said. “We don’t want anything happening to our staff.”
Staff members have been diligent with the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and have followed the policies and procedures the hospital put in place.
Hospital cleaning protocols are above and beyond what they need to be, according to Muck.
“We’re also ready and able to take care of people who have pushed off some of their healthcare needs because they were afraid to go out to seek care,” she said. “We have done everything that we can to assure that it is very safe when you come into the hospital.”
The morning “well clinic” and afternoon “sick clinic” are scheduled to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus among patients.
“We were very thoughtful about how to do that so patients feel safe and comfortable when they come in,” Muck said.
The turnaround time for COVID-19 testing has improved dramatically over the last month.
The State Hygienic Lab initially took five to seven days to return test results, but Physician Laboratory, in Omaha, Nebraska, has cut the time to 24 hours or less, she said.
Well into the crisis, the hospital was not able to get supplies such specimen swabs or collection tubes and, even though CCMH now has adequate supplies of those items and PPE, national supplies are still limited.
“The national group purchasing organizations do tell us to expect shortages of medical supplies at least through the next 12 months because of where they are made and where they come from,” said CCMH CFO Rachel Melby. “What that has meant for us is a lot of supplies were put on allocation; we might order six boxes of something but they will now only send us two.”
The hospital continues to order the maximum allowable to make sure enough supplies are available, Melby said.
“We’re ready to go if it should escalate again,” Muck said.
She said that even though the trend has been downward for COVID-19 cases recently, she doesn’t think the danger has passed.
“It’s not if - it’s when,” she said. “You can’t relax social distancing and have more and more of our community out and about - attending functions where there are multiple people at the same place without masks on - and not expect an increase in cases.
“The virus is still out there.”