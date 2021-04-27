Rebranding Denison: community members encouraged to take survey

“If you don’t like something and you want to change it, say or do something about it,” said Sara Woerdehoff, chairperson of the Denison Uptown Revitalization Committee.
With that statement in mind, the committee has created a survey to seek ideas from community members about Denison’s new branding/marketing effort.
“We need to insure that the community has a brand that can differentiate the city, attract visitors and function well as signage,” Woerdehoff said.
“We need to evaluate the whole city’s brand before we invest in new marketing materials or signage or anything of that nature,” Woerdehoff added.
Destination by Design, of North Carolina, is the branding/marketing firm selected by the uptown committee to assist with the preparation of a strategic community brand and wayfinding signage that will direct visitors to uptown Denison.
The company will use the results of the survey to craft the campaign for Denison.
Woerdehoff encourages anyone to take the survey.
“Regardless of who you are or your qualifications, everyone knows what they like or dislike,” Woerdehoff said. “Everyone has an opinion about what needs to be done. If your opinion differs from more popular opinions – wonderful.”
She said she welcomes and prefers opinions that are out of the mainstream.
“We want to hear from the community so we get a balanced understanding of the community’s views and enhance the value of our final decision,” Woerdehoff said. “The more views we gather in the process of making the decision, the more likely the final product will meet the needs and concerns of the community.”
She noted that the survey is entirely anonymous, so individuals who tend to be less vocal have no reason to worry about repercussions.
The information gathered will help provide an understanding of the wants and needs of the community and will help the branding/marketing effort achieve success, she said.
“If I can convince anyone to get involved, I would suggest start with taking our community survey,” Woerdehoff said.
The survey includes questions about what the respondent would like to see take place, where growth is possible and whether the current “It’s a Wonderful Life” brand works.
“There is an opportunity to lay it all out,” she said.
Destination by Design will visit Denison in May.
“They will be getting in touch with five community stakeholders that we’ve identified and they are going more in-depth with them,” Woerdehoff said.
She said some Denison businesses may have “mystery shoppers” from the company during the month of May.
“On May 11 we’re going to have a meet and greet with the branding committee at 5:30 (p.m.) at the Bake Shop (and Hollywood Café),” she said. “Once they (Destination by Design) get back home they will evaluate everything they’ve seen and heard and then they will make their recommendations to us about how they see our branding efforts moving forward.”
Woerdehoff said the survey will remain online through mid-May.
“We might cut it off in a couple of weeks,” she said. “It depends on how much feedback we’re getting and if we want or need more.”
To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/JNNH9SD.