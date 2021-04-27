Rebranding Denison: community members encouraged to take survey

She said she welcomes and prefers opinions that are out of the mainstream.

“We want to hear from the community so we get a balanced understanding of the community’s views and enhance the value of our final decision,” Woerdehoff said. “The more views we gather in the process of making the decision, the more likely the final product will meet the needs and concerns of the community.”

She noted that the survey is entirely anonymous, so individuals who tend to be less vocal have no reason to worry about repercussions.

The information gathered will help provide an understanding of the wants and needs of the community and will help the branding/marketing effort achieve success, she said.

“If I can convince anyone to get involved, I would suggest start with taking our community survey,” Woerdehoff said.

The survey includes questions about what the respondent would like to see take place, where growth is possible and whether the current “It’s a Wonderful Life” brand works.

“There is an opportunity to lay it all out,” she said.

Destination by Design will visit Denison in May.