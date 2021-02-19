Recap of events: Too much cold, too much demand for power collide for a blackout

 DMU got the sewer plant on the power system first, followed by the water plant and the DMU offices and then the hospital and Smithfield. DMU waited five minutes before turning the circuits on so that the system did not get overloaded.

 The last area to have power restored was the south side of Denison, at the request of Wendy Harm with Black Hills Energy. Black Hills Energy was worried about pressure on their lines with all the furnaces coming on at once

 Power was restored to everyone by 11 a.m.

At the time of Tuesday’s meeting, DMU was continuing to run its generator and Wight said MRES had asked DMU to run its generator through Friday (today).

Weis pointed out that while the DMU generator provides only two megawatts of power, every little bit helps, and that other utilities were doing the same thing.

“There’s 61 member-communities in MRES and they are relying on those that have generators to put power back into the grid,” he explained.