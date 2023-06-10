The American Red Cross has put out a plea for blood donations in the wake of a shortfall in May.

The Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer donations than needed last month to meet the needs of patients, according to a press release from the agency. With the busy travel season getting underway, it is important to shore up the blood supply.

“The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds,” the release stated.

Platelet donors are especially needed.

Wednesday, June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, which is set aside to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and recognize volunteer blood donors. It is also a good time to welcome new ones.

As a reward to donors, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in June will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

To set an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood drives in southwest Iowa include the following:

Harrison County

June 16 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Care Initiatives, 1403 Harrison Road, Dunlap

June 16 — noon to 6 p.m., Rand Community/Senior Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley

June 20 — noon to 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 312 S. Third St., Dunlap

Carroll County

June 21 — noon to 6 p.m., Central Church, 24336 Hwy 30, Carroll

Monthly Blood Donation Fact: Did you know? LifeServe has a student scholarship program! LifeServe will award up to $500 in scholarship funds to students who organize a successful blood drive. If you are a student or have a student interested, contact Allison Brumels at 712-635-4930 for more information.

For over 15 years, Irwin, Manilla and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least 6 blood donation opportunities per year. Over the course of June, one blood drive was hosted to support 120+ local hospitals that LifeServe Blood Center serves. We successfully collected 20 units of blood that has the ability to save up to 60 local lives!

We also celebrate the following donor(s) who hit milestones with their most recent donation:

Randy Halbur, 1 gallon

Sheryl Holloway, 2 gallon

Diane Plumb, 8 gallon

We have five upcoming blood drives in Irwin and Manilla for the remainder of the year:

Monday, Aug. 7, at Manilla Community Center, noon to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2, at Irwin Community Building, noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4, at Manilla Community Center, noon to 4:30 p.m.