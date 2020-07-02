Reed Place seeks pen pals for residents

The social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 have been hard for almost everyone to endure this spring; no group has likely suffered more than individuals who reside in assisted living communities.
As precautions are still in place to protect vulnerable seniors, Reed Place in Denison is developing a program to encourage community members to become pen pals with residents of the facility.
“The residents are cooped up in their rooms - and even when they do get to come out they have to stay six feet apart. One of the few things they look forward to is meals and mail, which is ironic because usually mail is mostly bills,” said Lindsey Anderson, administrative coordinator at Reed Place.
“When they do get a letter from someone they’re pretty happy about it, so we decided to reach out to our community and our residents’ friends and families to see if they would be interested in writing letters to their loved ones – or even to complete strangers – so that they can hear words from people they don’t get to talk to every day.”
Reed Place is looking for anyone of any age to write letters to residents, she said.
To help facilitate conversations, information about the residents, along with details of their interests, will be posted on the Reed Place Facebook page.
“One really likes cats, another likes to build projects,” Anderson said.
Individuals may want to become pen pals and write about shared interests or anything else they would like to discuss, she said.
Anderson will also post photographs of some of the residents.
The information will be online by Friday, June 3.
“The isolation is what has been the hardest on our residents - not being able to come out and see everyone – that’s what they look forward to,” Anderson said.
For most of the time since the middle of March, Reed Place staff organized activities that kept the residents separated.
“When we were in complete isolation, it was just one on one,” she said. “We would do ‘hallway happening’ activities where we would do trivia in the hallway or bingo in the hallway – just anything to get them out and doing something.”
Due to the relaxing of state restrictions, residents may now participate in activities with groups of up to eight individuals.
“They still have to maintain six feet apart, though,” Anderson said.
Becoming a pen pal with a resident will help further reduce the isolation they feel.
“We would love for anyone to write a letter,” Anderson said.
Reed Place currently has 25 residents; every resident she spoke to about the project was interested in having a pen pal, she said.
She said individuals who are “iffy” about joining should just go ahead and do it.
“I would encourage you to write even if you’re scared to do so,” Anderson said. “It will really put a smile on our residents’ faces.”
Anderson can be reached at Reed Place at 712-263-8657 or visit Reed Place (Denison, IA) on Facebook.