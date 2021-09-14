Remember and keep their legacy alive

Hoffman said he named his comments “A Call to Remember” because he want to put out the call to remember, not just during the 9/11 commemoration and not just on Memorial Day but every so often to remember the men and women who serve and those who have fallen.

“Because without memory there is no culture. Without memory there is no civilization, no society, there is no future. Without memory these fallen have no voice and no story,” Hoffman continued. “To remember is to honor the ultimate sacrifice that millions have paid so that future generations can be free. To remember impacts dignity, the sacrifices made and the ones that made it. To remember reflects our values, the ideals that guide us. And to remember creates legacy. These men and women no longer have a voice. They only exist in our memories, and as long as they are not forgotten they tell their story, the who, the what and the why. But most of all I think their legacy is an appeal to others. It’s a beacon call for others to serve, to take up that responsibility, as Reagan said, generation after generation must fight for, defend and protect our freedom.”