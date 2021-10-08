Rendezvous returns to Yellow Smoke

Houston said one change has been made to the program this year.

“I have 182 students and, in the past, I would have had 182 names (of characters from the era),” he said. “You start getting some pretty obscure people when you do it that way.”

This time, each class was given the same basic group of more famous names from which to choose.

“In the past, there would have been one Davy Crockett, and this year there are going to be three Davy Crocketts, but they’ll all be on different trails,” Houston said. “When the fifth graders come, they only go on one trail and they’ll only see that one trail, so they won’t see any of the others.”

The change was made to try to make sure the audience would get to see some of the more-recognizable names, such as Jim Bridger, Kit Carson, and Mark Twain.

“For me, the teacher, it will be interesting because I’ll get to see the different interpretations and the different ways of presenting them,” he said. “Normally I would dread doubling up (characters) but sometimes, when it’s something like this, it lets you see different ways of doing things. I’m curious to see how it goes.”

Rendezvous is a multilevel educational project, Houston said.