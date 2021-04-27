Renew Health and Wellness for the Body, Mind and Soul

Health and wellness fair on May 1 at Boulders
Physical and mental wellness and feeling happier are the focus of Renew Body, Soul, Mind, a health and wellness fair set for this Saturday (May 1) at Boulders Conference Center.
Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Over 40 vendors will be at the fair to sell, distribute or demonstrate their goods and services dealing with health and mental wellness.
The idea for the health and wellness fair took root from Lori Brotherton’s growing passion for mental wellness.
“I want to help other people and decided to put this together,” said Brotherton. “I reached out to the health providers in town and vendors that deal with wellness. The world needs this right now.”
Vendors span the range of wellness, healing and crafts – anything to make people feel happier and feel good about themselves, said Brotherton.
Some vendors will have products or services for sale; others will be there to provide information about health and wellness.
“People should stop by so they can learn more about health and wellness, what causes mental illness and what they can do to overcome it and feel happier,” Brotherton said.
The first 50 people to come to the fair will receive a May basket.
The wearing of masks and social distancing will be required at the health and wellness fair.
Following is a list of vendors to date.
Amare Global, Zyia (with Deidra Brown, independent representative), Element & Zen, Home Tree Leather, Tastefully Simple, SuperWoman Nails (Color Street), SeneGence/LipSense, MyDailyChoice/HempWorx, The Soapy Goat Lady LLC, Energy Healing with ME, Yoli Better Body System, Dana’s Creative Korner, DotDotSmile (Amanda Heun), Soulshine Hemp Company
SeneGence/LipSense, Denison Parks & Rec, Angels Care Home Health, Norwex, Dream Dragon Tarot, Pure Solutions LLC, Simply Chic, Smudge LLC, Tammy’s Thyme - Carry It All with Cinda, & Nails Like Mama, Pampered Chef, 31 Bags, Plains Area Mental Health, Adam’s Holistic Alternatives, DeVries Family Chiropractic, Edelweiss Spiritual Psychic Medium
Ahart Pilates/Balanced with Erin Ahart/Yoga with Ann/Bewell with Becky, Mia Bella Candles, Tupperware (Patricia Beelner), Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Crossroads of Crawford County, Eventide Senior Living Community, Reina’s Spa, Morgan Wadsworth (Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant), Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, Broadway Dental, and Scentsy.