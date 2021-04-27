Renew Health and Wellness for the Body, Mind and Soul

Health and wellness fair on May 1 at Boulders

Physical and mental wellness and feeling happier are the focus of Renew Body, Soul, Mind, a health and wellness fair set for this Saturday (May 1) at Boulders Conference Center.

Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Over 40 vendors will be at the fair to sell, distribute or demonstrate their goods and services dealing with health and mental wellness.

The idea for the health and wellness fair took root from Lori Brotherton’s growing passion for mental wellness.

“I want to help other people and decided to put this together,” said Brotherton. “I reached out to the health providers in town and vendors that deal with wellness. The world needs this right now.”

Vendors span the range of wellness, healing and crafts – anything to make people feel happier and feel good about themselves, said Brotherton.

Some vendors will have products or services for sale; others will be there to provide information about health and wellness.

“People should stop by so they can learn more about health and wellness, what causes mental illness and what they can do to overcome it and feel happier,” Brotherton said.