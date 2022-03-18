Responds to letter from Larry Peterson

Larry says that state legislators do not “listen to his concerns.” I have had numerous communications with Larry. I do not believe that listening to concerns means that I must agree with them at the end of the discussion.

Legislation Larry mentioned:

• HSB719 is an election integrity initiative. It does not set up barriers to voting by mail but rather ensures the integrity of our system and confidence in the vote. Because of several election integrity laws Republicans have passed recently; Iowa has amongst the safest elections in the nation. Claims that Republicans are attempting to suppress the vote are not grounded in reality, in fact since these laws were passed, we have seen record voter turnout.

• HF2303 is referred to as “The Second Amendment Preservation Act.” This legislation seeks to prevent unconstitutional attacks on 2nd Amendment rights by the federal government. Larry is incorrect in saying this bill would prevent federal background checks, however, I believe he is correct that there are constitutional questions related to this approach. This legislation is not advancing until these issues are resolved.

• HF2317 reduces taxes, limits government growth and will ignite the economy, a win for Iowans.

• SSB3080 creates a scholarship program to provide greater parental choice in education, a win for Iowa families.

• Critical Race Theory is not a phony issue; it is happening in Iowa. However, I do not support the concept of jailing teachers. We are looking at greater transparency to address this issue.