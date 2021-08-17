Return-to-Learn Plan approved by Denison School Board

A more normal year expected
School starts on Monday
After an abbreviated 2019-2020 school year and a 2020-2021 school year that started off with an option of in-building or online learning, Kris Rowedder, president of the Denison Community School Board, said she is looking forward to a year “that is not going to be a normal year but more normal.”
Her comments were made during a school board meeting on Monday at which the 2021-2022 Return-to-Learn Plan was approved.
Following are some major differences between last year and the 2021-2022 school year that starts on Monday.
100% in-building learning
Lunches in the cafeterias instead of in the classrooms
Use of masks is a personal choice
Plenty of hand sanitizer stations will remain in place, as well as the extra cleaning regimen that was put in place last year.
Superintendent Mike Pardun said during the meeting that he had sent out an addendum about the Return-to-Learn Plan to parents last week to see if the district would receive any feedback, with the caveat that the school board had note approved the plan. Pardun said the building principals had conversations with a handful of people.
“If we do have anyone with a significant health need of some sort, maybe an immunocompromised family member at home, certainly we would work with them around what would be their needs from a health perspective as far as online learning or some component of that, otherwise we’re 100% back to the buildings for students,” he added.
Pardun started the discussion with the school board members by pointing out that there were a number of things they had no control over, but some things they did control.
A concluding point to the addendum refers to guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Pardun pointed out there is no state quarantine and no state contact tracing. It was also mentioned that there is no contact tracing on the local level, either.
“Like last year, we’ll just be flexible and change on the fly,” said Rowedder.
“We will be ready to make an adjustment, should that be necessary,” Pardun added.
They were referring to the need to remain flexible should the pandemic situation change and how the state might adjust to those changes.
“I know last year was one of those years that we hope to never have to go through again,” Rowedder later said, addressing the district and building administrators. “I’ve heard good things in the community. I appreciate the work you put in last year. I appreciate knowing what you’ve done this summer and I want to thank you going ahead because I think this year is going to be a different set of challenges.
“I appreciate the work the staff has put in,” she continued.
The following addendum that Pardun sent to parents lists the key points of the Return-to-Learn Plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
Denison Community Schools is committed to fulfilling its mission of providing quality learning today, in order to prepare our students for tomorrow. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, the District remains focused on the safety, health and well-being of our students, families, and staff as move forward this school year.
Denison Community Schools will maintain our extensive 2020-2021 Return-to-Learn Plan as a resource should the need arise, however this addendum goes into effect upon Board approval.
State and Federal law require school districts to regularly review their Return-to-Learn Plan and our District will do so on a regular basis. We will continue to partner with the Crawford County Public Health Department, Iowa Department of Public Health, and the Iowa Department of Education as we move through the 2021-2022 school year.
At the current time, the Denison Community School District plans to operate under much of its normal, pre-pandemic processes and procedures and will continue to follow all state and federal laws, including requiring all students to attend school 100% in person and personal choice mask usage for all students, staff and visitors.
The District will ensure a continuity of services for academics, social emotional health, mental health, school activities, and other student needs and programming through our Multi-Tiered Systems of support for learning, school counseling program, school nurse and health assistants, food service and/or other departments and services as needed by our students, families and staff.
The Denison Community School District will continue to support the health and safety of students, staff, and visitors through the following mitigation practices:
• Increased circulation of outdoor air through our HVAC systems and more frequent air filter maintenance
• Encouraging frequent hand washing, covering of coughs and sneezes, and staying home when not feeling well
• Increased availability of hand sanitizer in common areas and public spaces
• Custodial cleaning practices will be focused on health, which includes an emphasis on disinfecting surfaces where bacteria and viruses are more likely to be transmitted
• Maximize space when and where possible in school buildings
• Students and staff with a positive test can return to school after meeting the following criteria: 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, no fever for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication, and symptoms improving. If no symptoms, may return 10 days after positive test.