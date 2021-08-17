Return-to-Learn Plan approved by Denison School Board

“If we do have anyone with a significant health need of some sort, maybe an immunocompromised family member at home, certainly we would work with them around what would be their needs from a health perspective as far as online learning or some component of that, otherwise we’re 100% back to the buildings for students,” he added.

Pardun started the discussion with the school board members by pointing out that there were a number of things they had no control over, but some things they did control.

A concluding point to the addendum refers to guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Pardun pointed out there is no state quarantine and no state contact tracing. It was also mentioned that there is no contact tracing on the local level, either.

“Like last year, we’ll just be flexible and change on the fly,” said Rowedder.

“We will be ready to make an adjustment, should that be necessary,” Pardun added.

They were referring to the need to remain flexible should the pandemic situation change and how the state might adjust to those changes.