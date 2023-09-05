Crawford County Sheriff’s Office
1202 Broadway, Suite 3
Denison, Iowa 51442
(712-263-2146
The Crawford County Sheriff s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for damaging county signs throughout the county. A $500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those individuals. Locations of damaged signs include:
- Winding road right sign at 120th and M Ave.
- School Bus loading sign East of 200th St. on I Ave.
- Stop Sign at 190th and F Ave.
- Stop Sign at 290th and L Ave.
- Minimal Maintenance & Level B sign at 120th and F Ave.
- Side Road ahead sign at 200th St. North of H Ave.
- Three truck sign with load restrictions, all vehicles C Ave.
- Three truck sign with load restrictions, all vehicles ahead C Ave.
- Object markers: reflectors on bridge between 150th and 160th St.
- Not a through road sign at 120th and H Ave.
- Intersection sign P Ave East of 110th St.
- Stop Ahead sign at 290th North of M Ave./post & sign taken
If you have any information, please contact Sheriff Steinkuehler or Chief Deputy Rasmussen at (712)263-2146.
Thank you!!