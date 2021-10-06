Reynolds joining other GOP governors at Mexican border

The video, which at the end features a photo of Reynolds and four other GOP governors, focuses on the situation at the Texas-Mexico border that the association called an “avoidable crisis (that) was created by Joe Biden, and only the federal government has the authority and resources to end it, but Biden refuses.”

According to a news release accompanying the video, “as the effects of record migrant crossings, dangerous drugs, and criminals flooding the southern border are felt in states across the nation, the chief executives are calling out Biden’s inaction and ready to offer serious solutions.” The one-minute video ended with the message: “If Biden won't step up, Republican governors will.”

In July, at Reynolds’ bidding and approval, a total of 28 Iowa Department of Public Safety law enforcement officers spent nearly two weeks working border security duties alongside authorities in Texas on a mission aimed at disrupting criminal activity that included smuggling humans, drugs and firearms as well as aiding humanitarian needs in the Del Rio area of Texas.