A funeral service for Rhonda K. Slavik, 63, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

She died Sunday, July 4, at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Doyle Slavik, of Schleswig; daughter, Dr. Jessica Thistle, of Mingo; and mother, Clarion Holdsworth, of Denison.