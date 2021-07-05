 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rhonda K. Slavik
0 comments

Rhonda K. Slavik

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A funeral service for Rhonda K. Slavik, 63, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

She died Sunday, July 4, at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Doyle Slavik, of Schleswig; daughter, Dr. Jessica Thistle, of Mingo; and mother, Clarion Holdsworth, of Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan forces guard Bagram airbase

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Mike McKee

Celebration of life for Mike McKee, 70, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurn…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics