A funeral service for Richard Gilmore, 91, of Kiron, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Kiron Baptist Church with interment at the Kiron Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, June 6.
Survivors include his wife, Bessie Gilmore, of Kiron; children, Richard Gilmore, of South Dakota, and Pamela Lindberg and David Gilmore, both of Kiron; six grandsons; and 12 great-grandchildren.