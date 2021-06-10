A funeral service for Richard Gilmore, 91, of Kiron, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Kiron Baptist Church with interment at the Kiron Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, June 6.