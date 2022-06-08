 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Hull

Celebration of life for Richard Hull, 74, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at First United Methodist Church in Denison.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

He died Tuesday, June 7, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Hull, of Denison; two sons, Michael Hull, of Vail, and Brian Hull, of Washington; a daughter, Kim Hull, of Denison; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

