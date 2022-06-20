 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rick Neppl

  • 0

Funeral Services for Rick Neppl, 71, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Monday, June 20, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann, of Charter Oak; son, Jerod Cooper, of Arkansas; his mother, Jean Neppl, of Denison; stepchildren, Derek Nord, of Minnesota, Scott Hansen, of Audubon, Nicole Cote, of Manilla, and Angela Ahrenholtz, of Manilla; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Steve Neppl, of Denison, and Denny Neppl, of Schleswig; and sister Cindy Neppl, of Denison.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra Mathies

Mass of Christian Burial for Debra Mathies, 58, of Spencer, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Chur…

Lynette Ludwig

A private family burial for Lynette Ludwig, 63, of Vail will be conducted at the King Cemetery in Vail.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine set to ban Russian books and music