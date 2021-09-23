Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Thul, 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died Tuesday, September 21, at his home.

Survivors include two children, Candrice Thul of Ashville, North Carolina, and Troy Thul, of Rochester, Minnesota; three grandchildren; and four sisters, Sharon Tharnish, of Omaha, Nebraska, Sheryl Gosch, of Schleswig, Lori Boysen, of Battle Creek, and Tami Larison, of Storm Lake.