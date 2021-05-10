Funeral services for Robert Loew, 87, of North Carolina, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Hueber Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, May 7, at his home in North Carolina.