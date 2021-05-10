 Skip to main content
Robert Loew
Robert Loew

Funeral services for Robert Loew, 87, of North Carolina, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Hueber Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, May 7, at his home in North Carolina.

Survivors include seven children, Roxanne Loew, of Memphis, Tennessee, Nick Loew, of Corydon, Matt Loew, of Aurora, Colorado, Sandra Byrne, of Cary, North Carolina, Steve Loew, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Kate Jorgensen, of Wayne, Nebraska, and Angie Loew, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 17 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Helen Hannasch, Betty Nepple and Phyllis Luft.

