Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Paeper, 75, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

He died Thursday, June 2, at Manning Regional Healthcare Center.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Paeper, of Westside; sons, Brandon Paeper, Brian Paeper and Michael Paeper, all of Omaha; siblings, Bruce Paeper, of Pender, Nebraska, and Candace Paeper-Stone, of Tennessee.