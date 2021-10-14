Funeral services for Roger Brodersen 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, October 17, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, October 13, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.