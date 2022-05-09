Mass of Christian Burial for Roger Fineran, 81, of Ida Grove will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ida Grove with burial at St. Martin Catholic Cemetery in Odebolt.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died Thursday, May 5, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry Fineran, of Ida Grove; children, Brian, Larry, Chris, Denise Coleman, Michele Rumon, Angie Bengford and Jennifer Downes; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, David Fineran; and sisters, Sister Shirley Fineran and Therese Teiber.