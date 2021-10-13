Funeral services for Roger Harm, 78, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

He died Monday, October 11, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.