Graveside services for Roger “Whirly” Werneburg Sr., 77, of Ida Grove, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Survivors include his children, Sheila Clark, of North Carolina, Tad Werneburg, of Creston, Roger Werneburg Jr., of Creston, Jamie Werneburg, of Osceola, Jeremy Werneburg, of Carroll, and Nathan Werneburg, of Ida Grove; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a step-daughter, Deborah Puck, of Carroll; three step-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Werneburg, of Schaller; and sisters, Donna Reynolds, of Texas, and Jan Bierstedt, of Lake View.