Ron Kelm

Funeral services for Ron Kelm, 87, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Sunday, June 19, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Kelm, of Charter Oak, three sons: Brent Kelm, of Ute, Brandon Kelm, of Charter Oak, and Brian Kelm, of Tyler, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

