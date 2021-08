Services for Ronald L. Luth, 74, of Denison will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Interment will be at Morgan Township Cemetery, Schleswig.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Wednesday, August 18.