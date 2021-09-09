Funeral services for Rose Mary Brodersen, 80, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 10, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, September 7, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.