Rotary auction combines in-person and online bidding

After switching to a radio- and online-based event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Denison Rotary Club auction will return to Boulders Conference Center this Sunday, November 7, for an in-person event.
In addition, the online bidding avenue will also be employed, although on silent auction items only.
People can bid now by creating an account for free at www.biddingowl.com and then search for Denison Rotary.
The online bidding also has a “buy it now” option.
Rotary club members will be monitoring the online bidding, and once someone uses the “buy it now” option, they will mark the item as sold and pull the ticket.
Don Luensmann, Denison Rotary Club treasurer, said a lot of tickets have been sold for this year’s auction, the 28th annual, and he is hoping for a great turnout at Boulders Conference Center.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door. The ticket covers a two-meat buffet and entry into a $1,000 cash prize drawing.
The event will also feature three $200 cash drawings.
The doors open and the silent auction begin at 4:30 p.m. The meal will also be served beginning at 4:30 p.m. The live auction will start at 5:30 p.m.
Luensmann reminded people that money raised through the Rotary auction benefits the community.
“Every year we net somewhere between $35,000 and $40,000, and it all gets turned back to the community as grants to organizations or projects,” he said.
He listed the following grants as an example.
Warm coats project: Rotary is partnering with Crossroads of Crawford County to provide warm coats for children who don’t have one.
Ignite Denison: The project that is transforming the old community room into offices for the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County and business incubator space.
Eventide: Rotary has pledged toward the new long-term care facility that is under construction.
Uptown lighting project.
“Rotary wants to continue to be an active force in Denison,” Luensmann said.
By adding the online bidding to the in-person event, the Denison Rotary Club can grow its footprint of possible bidders.
More than 60 silent auction items and more than 48 live auction items will be sold. A list of items can be found in this week’s AdVisor.