Rotary auction combines in-person and online bidding

After switching to a radio- and online-based event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Denison Rotary Club auction will return to Boulders Conference Center this Sunday, November 7, for an in-person event.

In addition, the online bidding avenue will also be employed, although on silent auction items only.

People can bid now by creating an account for free at www.biddingowl.com and then search for Denison Rotary.

The online bidding also has a “buy it now” option.

Rotary club members will be monitoring the online bidding, and once someone uses the “buy it now” option, they will mark the item as sold and pull the ticket.

Don Luensmann, Denison Rotary Club treasurer, said a lot of tickets have been sold for this year’s auction, the 28th annual, and he is hoping for a great turnout at Boulders Conference Center.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door. The ticket covers a two-meat buffet and entry into a $1,000 cash prize drawing.

The event will also feature three $200 cash drawings.