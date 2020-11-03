Rotary auction items bring in $21,000; sponsorships, ticket sales amount to $12,500

He said the online auction was good but what was missing was the excitement of a live auction.

During the auction, drawings of four $250 and one $1,000 cash prizes took place.

The four winners of the $250 cash prize drawings are Kathy Behrens-Brownmiller, George Blazek, Kerri Miller and Dee Dee Wade, all of Denison. Behrens-Brownmiller answered back right away, saying she was donating her prize back to the Rotary.

Sebastian Arguello, of Des Moines, was the winner of the $1,000 cash prize drawing.

“I can’t express enough how generous people have been to the Rotary Club and the community. I appreciate support of all the donors and sponsors and people who bought tickets and bought auction items,” Luensmann said.

He added that some sponsored also donated items for the auction, bought ticket and submitted the winning bids on auction items.

The Denison Rotary Club uses proceeds from the auction to donate to community projects and organizations in Denison and in Crawford County.