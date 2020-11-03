Rotary auction items bring in $21,000; sponsorships, ticket sales amount to $12,500

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Denison Rotary Club had to be more creative to put on its 27th annual charity auction this year.
The solution: a two-hour-long online radio auction on KDSN on Sunday evening with auction items listed on www.biddingowl.com, a free software product for non-profit charity fundraising auctions. Bidders could call a specified number directly to the radio station or enter their bids through the BiddingOwl site.
Don Luensmann, treasurer of the Denison Rotary Club, said the items that were auctioned brought in about $21,000.
Added to that are $7,200 in sponsorships and $5,000 in ticket sales, for a preliminary gross revenue figure of $33,230.
The net amount won’t be known until after the end of November as each ticket came with a $10 coupon that can be used at participating restaurants in Denison. The expiration date on those coupons is November 31.
Luensmann said anticipated expenses could be $4,000-$5,000, depending on how many restaurant coupons are used, which would bring the net proceeds to $28,000-$29,000.
Luensmann said in other years net proceeds from the auction ranged from $40,000-$43,000, which is $10,000 to $12,000 more than this year.
“But in the midst of a pandemic, we feel pretty good about that,” Luensmann said.
He said the online auction was good but what was missing was the excitement of a live auction.
During the auction, drawings of four $250 and one $1,000 cash prizes took place.
The four winners of the $250 cash prize drawings are Kathy Behrens-Brownmiller, George Blazek, Kerri Miller and Dee Dee Wade, all of Denison. Behrens-Brownmiller answered back right away, saying she was donating her prize back to the Rotary.
Sebastian Arguello, of Des Moines, was the winner of the $1,000 cash prize drawing.
“I can’t express enough how generous people have been to the Rotary Club and the community. I appreciate support of all the donors and sponsors and people who bought tickets and bought auction items,” Luensmann said.
He added that some sponsored also donated items for the auction, bought ticket and submitted the winning bids on auction items.
The Denison Rotary Club uses proceeds from the auction to donate to community projects and organizations in Denison and in Crawford County.
For years the live auction has been conducted by the Pauley family and Bob Boettger. Although there was no live bidding this year, JR Pauley and Bob Boettger were on the air. They used their auctioneering talents to encourage people to call in or go online to increase the bids on items.
A special guest was Thelma Pauley, mother of JR, Tom and John Pauley. She drew for the $250 winners during the first hour of the auction.
“The Pauleys have been a mainstay of the auction for many years, and it was nice to be able to have JR and Thelma in attendance,” said Luensmann.
Luensmann also thanked those who helped to promote the auction – the Denison Bulletin and Review, KDSN radio and people who took to social media to share about the auction.
“The auction is not a one- or two-person event. It takes hundreds of people for it to be a success, and for 27 years in a row, we can count on people in Denison and Crawford County to gather together and make this as successful as we possibly can,” he said.