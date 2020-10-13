Rotary Charity Auction goes virtual

“People will have to go online to register to bid on items for the auction,” he said.

Online bidding will begin on October 19; the live auction will take place on Sunday, November 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We’ll be shepherding those bids and people can go online and bid at any point beginning the 19th,” Luensmann said. “During the live auction we’ll manage all of those bids together online with live bids until we come up with someone who purchases all of the items that we have.”

A website for the auction will be built in the next week or so.

“What we’ll do with the auction site is load pictures and descriptions of each one of the items,” he said. “We’ll have a minimum bid - but we’ll also have a “buy it now” option. There will be a button that you click it and say buy it now and it will have a price, so you’ll be able to escape the bidding process if that’s what you so choose. Just click on the item and you’ll be able to pay for it either online or we’ll send you an invoice.”

Auction items include trips, dinners, and many kinds of gift cards and gift certificates.

This year marks the 27th year of the Denison Rotary Charity Auction.