Rubie Kastner

Funeral services for Rubie Kastner, 87, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig/

She died Monday, July 11, at Reed Place in Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Regina Klahn, of Scranton; a son, Ross Kastner. of Schleswig; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Evelyn Stamm, of Omaha, Beverly Rix, of Manning, and Dorothy Rix, of Des Moines.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

