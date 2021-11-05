Ruby’s Story: Having children - and the realities of marriage

Ruby and Dave had all four of their children by the time Ruby was 24; all were born at home.

“With Chuck, Grandma Duncan had me in bed. I got sick in the morning and the baby wasn’t born until 5:00. I had a time and Dave gave me the ether,” Ruby said. “I had a little old doctor that came and put me out and that helped. Finally, Chuck was born.”

Her second-born arrived in a very different way; Ruby and Dave’s mother were alone at home.

“Snip came before the doctor got there and he was bawling,” she said. “Grandma didn’t know what to do and we had to find Dave. Finally, Dave located Dr. Grau out at the country club and he came and cut the cord. He said there wasn’t much he could charge me for so I wonder if he ever got any money. We probably got Snip for nothing.”

Barbara was born 13 months later; Dave had by then taken a job in Waterloo and left Ruby in Denison.

“Grandma was working at the sewing room (a Works Progress Administration program) and Grandpa and I were home alone. We had bean soup on, because Grandma came home at noon,” Ruby said. “I was having pains, but Grandpa didn’t know because I’d go to the bedroom and lie down and then get back up and do something again.”