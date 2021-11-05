Ruby’s Story: Having children - and the realities of marriage

Part 3
“Miss Ruby Hass and David Duncan happily surprised their friends Monday afternoon when they announced that they had been married that day at Tekamah, Neb.,” reported the Thursday, November 23, 1933, Denison Review.
“Both the bride and bridegroom are too well known in Denison to need any introduction. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Ella Hass and was born in Manning, coming to Denison seven years ago. She attended the Denison schools and graduated with the class of ‘33. She is a charming young lady and popular with the younger social set.
The bridegroom is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Duncan of this city and was reared in this vicinity. He attended the Denison schools and graduated with the class of ‘30. He is honest and energetic and possessed of many sterling qualities.”
Ruby Duncan died on October 22 at age 106.
During three weekends in 2009, two of her granddaughters sat down with her and recorded the story of her life; the following is taken from that account.
See the October 29 Denison Review for part 1 and the November 2 Bulletin for part 2.
“Dave used to come to my house. We had a Victrola and we would dance by lamplight,” Ruby said. “I never thought I could love anyone more. After we got married we went to live with Dave’s folks. They were tickled to death to have me. Grandma was so proud. Ruth (Dave’s sister) told me I was a cutie. I didn’t feel like I was, but you do have to like yourself.”
Ruby and Dave had all four of their children by the time Ruby was 24; all were born at home.
“With Chuck, Grandma Duncan had me in bed. I got sick in the morning and the baby wasn’t born until 5:00. I had a time and Dave gave me the ether,” Ruby said. “I had a little old doctor that came and put me out and that helped. Finally, Chuck was born.”
Her second-born arrived in a very different way; Ruby and Dave’s mother were alone at home.
“Snip came before the doctor got there and he was bawling,” she said. “Grandma didn’t know what to do and we had to find Dave. Finally, Dave located Dr. Grau out at the country club and he came and cut the cord. He said there wasn’t much he could charge me for so I wonder if he ever got any money. We probably got Snip for nothing.”
Barbara was born 13 months later; Dave had by then taken a job in Waterloo and left Ruby in Denison.
“Grandma was working at the sewing room (a Works Progress Administration program) and Grandpa and I were home alone. We had bean soup on, because Grandma came home at noon,” Ruby said. “I was having pains, but Grandpa didn’t know because I’d go to the bedroom and lie down and then get back up and do something again.”
When Barbara arrived, they were tickled to death to have a girl.
Ruby said her own mother was never around to help with the children.
“My in-laws were awfully good to me, so that helped my life,” she said.
Dave’s work was spotty and they still couldn’t afford a home of their own; the marriage was often not what Ruby had hoped it would be.
Dave came home just once a month from Waterloo – and just briefly for Barbara’s birth.
“I remember he came home for Christmas and he went out somewhere with the boys and he didn’t spend time with me,” she said. “I was broken hearted and I cried and cried.”
Ruby wrote a letter saying that she was going to pick up and go - but she didn’t have any place to go.
Dave’s mother and his aunt talked Dave into finding a room in Waterloo for Ruby when Barbara was about six weeks old. She and the children went to live there with Dave in an upstairs apartment with two rooms.
“I met some good friends who lived down the hall,” Ruby said. “Dave worked nights at John Deere, so that left me alone at night. I spent a lot of my life alone because Dave was always out.”
They lived in Waterloo until the following October, when Dave was laid off, and then moved back to Denison to live with Ruby’s mother for a few months.
“It seems like every spring Dave got a job and was laid off for the winter,” she said. “We would live on commodities. They didn’t have food stamps then, but rations of sugar, etc.”
They moved back in with Dave’s parents before long.
“They loved my kids and were good to them,” Ruby said. “I learned an awful lot from Grandma Duncan.”
She and Dave saved $100 to buy a small house in an alley. It had a kitchen, a living room, and one bedroom.
“That’s where we lived when Keith was born,” Ruby said.
She got up at 5 a.m. that day to pack Dave’s lunch before he left for Vail and his job with the railroad.
“About 10:30, Grandpa had to round him up to come home. We called Dr. Grau and he came to the house, but then I didn’t have any pain. He sat in the kitchen and waited while I walked around and around,” she said. “Pretty soon, Keith was born. He bawled and he bawled and he bawled. That was Keith.”
Although Ruby worked when she was in school and she would work many jobs around Denison in the years to come, she didn’t work when her kids were small.
“I’d put the coffee pot on every morning, and the neighbor ladies came over,” Ruby said. “We’d go through everything that happened. We knew everybody’s business. I’d tie Keith to a tree with a rope so I could watch him from the window. About 11:45 they would all go home, because Dave would be coming home for lunch.”
In 1944, when Keith turned 5, the family moved to a new house.
“It cost us $1,500,” Ruby said. “Dad worked at Armour’s then, and he saved $1,000 and Grandma Duncan gave us a $500 loan.”
When Dave’s parents moved to Omaha, they gave some of their furniture to Ruby.
“I was thankful for what I got because that was the only way I’d get anything,” she said.
Ruby went to work at Cronk’s when Keith started school.
Dave didn’t help with anything around the house; Ruby had to pay for everything.
“He always told me goodbye when he went to work, but he had a habit of going out and not coming home at suppertime,” she said.
When they were first married, she was scared and didn’t like being alone.
“After I got myself together and had some confidence, I got a little tougher,” Ruby said. “As I got older, he got more respectful to me.”
