Funeral services for Ruth Blair, 88, of Kiron will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kiron with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Saturday, October 16, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.