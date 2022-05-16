Funeral services for Ruth Frazier, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, May 13, at Gracewell in Denison.
Survivors include her children, Wayne Frazier, Cindy Goslar, Steve Frazier and Susan Frazier; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.