Funeral services for Ruth Frazier, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Friday, May 13, at Gracewell in Denison.