The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, Iowa held its Third Fun Day of the year on Aug. 27 at the clubgrounds. The winners for the day were:

Fun Days are open to the public. We invite horse enthusiasts to join us — either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun. Plan to attend our final fun day of the season, Sept. 10 at the clubgrounds, located north of Lake View at the intersection of Rolf Avenue and 290th Street. Check out the Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook.