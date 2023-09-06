The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, Iowa held its Third Fun Day of the year on Aug. 27 at the clubgrounds. The winners for the day were:
Senior Division
Jessica Jurgensen – Denison – 1st Place
Leisha Kragel – Schleswig – 2nd Place
Justin Bauer — Dedhem – 3rd Place Tie
Rhonda Pankau – Schleswig – 3rd Place Tie
Junior Division
Abby Bergman – Arthur – 1st Place
Lyli Morgan – Schleswig – 2nd Place
Sophie Morgan – Schleswig – 3rd Place
PeeWee Division
June Jurgensen – Denison – 1st Place
Izzi Miller – Denison – 2nd Place
Sophia Jepsen – Charter Oak – 3rd Place
Thank you to a few of our sponsors – Rustic River Winery & Vineyard, Kragel Brothers, and C&B Operations.
Fun Days are open to the public. We invite horse enthusiasts to join us — either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun. Plan to attend our final fun day of the season, Sept. 10 at the clubgrounds, located north of Lake View at the intersection of Rolf Avenue and 290th Street. Check out the Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook.