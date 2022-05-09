 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sam Herrig

Funeral services for Sam Herrig, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at United Presbyterian Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, May 6, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his children, Becky Rogers, of Denison, Heidi Herrig of Denison, Holly Namanny, of Denison, Larry Herrig, of Denison, Gary Herrig, of Denison, and Jodie Vazquez, of Denison; a step-daughter, Deb Reis Pieper, of Carroll; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Brink, of Council Bluffs.

