Funeral services for Sam Herrig, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at United Presbyterian Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, May 6, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.