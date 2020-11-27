Santa, Mrs. Claus excited to return to Denison

Rachel Desy said she recently spoke to Santa and Mrs. Claus and both are very excited to return to Crawford County to visit with local children and their families.

Desy is the office manager of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County and the CDC’s liaison to Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

She said the Clauses have been working very hard at the North Pole as they get ready to visit Denison for Christmas.

“They are very excited about Denison,” Desy said. “They feel that everyone has been sharing the holiday cheer and they’re really excited to

visit with children here about their wish lists.”

She said some changes have been made to how the visits will take place due to that thing in the air that we’ve all been dealing with this year.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus want to make sure that everyone stays extra safe during the visits, and they have asked that all guests wear masks and make sure that they maintain a safe distance of at least six feet between other visitors,” Desy said.

“We will have markers on the sidewalk if they choose to wait outside in the line. Otherwise they’re more than welcome to wait in their own vehicles until the line gets shorter.”