Santa, Mrs. Claus excited to return to Denison

Rachel Desy said she recently spoke to Santa and Mrs. Claus and both are very excited to return to Crawford County to visit with local children and their families.
Desy is the office manager of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County and the CDC’s liaison to Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
She said the Clauses have been working very hard at the North Pole as they get ready to visit Denison for Christmas.
“They are very excited about Denison,” Desy said. “They feel that everyone has been sharing the holiday cheer and they’re really excited to
visit with children here about their wish lists.”
She said some changes have been made to how the visits will take place due to that thing in the air that we’ve all been dealing with this year.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus want to make sure that everyone stays extra safe during the visits, and they have asked that all guests wear masks and make sure that they maintain a safe distance of at least six feet between other visitors,” Desy said.
“We will have markers on the sidewalk if they choose to wait outside in the line. Otherwise they’re more than welcome to wait in their own vehicles until the line gets shorter.”
Children will be asked to stay at the bottom of the ramp at the Santa House and visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus from there.
The ramp will be roped off and the Clauses will stay in the doorway of the house.
Desy said Santa told her he is very sad about having to visit with children this way.
“He definitely loves it when he can visit with the kiddos close up,” she said. “But they’re still very excited that they’re able to make the trip from the North Pole.”
She said Santa’s reindeer are already geared up to come this way.
Goodie bags with candy and prizes will be provided as long as supplies last.
“Make sure to come early,” Desy said.
Because Denison is one of his favorite towns, Santa will visit three times in December.
The visits will take place on Saturday, December 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday December 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday, December 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The CDC is still looking for donations of candy and/or simple gifts for the goodie bags.
Candy or monetary donations may be dropped off at the CDC office, 18 S. Main Street, by November 30.
“We will make as many little goodie bags as we possibly can,” Desy said.
The Santa visits are sponsored by the Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO), which is a committee of the CDC.
The Santa House is located between United Bank of Iowa and the Cobalt Credit Union office.
Desy offered a big thank-you to the community members and organizations that supported the Santa House project.
“We’re very excited to be able to continue this tradition,” she said.