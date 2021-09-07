SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to Iowa small businesses, including those in Crawford, Ida and Monona

Small nonfarm businesses in six Iowa counties and neighboring counties in Nebraska and South Dakota are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), according to Director Tanya N. Garfield with SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

The loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in Woodbury County that began on August 24. Woodbury County is the primary Iowa county in the announcement.

Neighboring Iowa counties are Cherokee, Crawford, Ida, Monona and Plymouth. Neighboring Nebraska counties are Dakota and Thurston.

A neighboring South Dakota county is Union.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” Garfield said.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.