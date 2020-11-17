SBDC/Shop Iowa workshops local event canceled; will move online on Zoom

The Iowa Small Business Development Center (SBDC)/Shop Iowa workshops that were scheduled to take place in Denison on Wednesday will now take place online via Zoom.

The change was made to adhere to the updated COVID-19 guidelines from the State of Iowa.

The SBDC Traveling Road Show, which is intended to work with small businesses, was originally scheduled for Wednesday at Bank Iowa, has now been moved to online, by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Brianna Hall by email at bschwind@iastate.edu or contact the SBDC at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) by emailing todd.rausch@witcc.edu or by calling 712.274.6454.

The event is hosted by Iowa SBDC in collaboration with Iowa Economic Development, USPS, and Shop Iowa, which is an online marketplace for brick and mortar retail businesses from across the state.

Business owners will be assisted with the Shop Iowa site by walking through setting up an online shop, staging products and answering general questions.

The service is free; group trainings will be offered as well as follow-up individual appointments.