Scenes from the Backyard Brew & 'Q in Denison, September 18-19, 2020

Great weather, music and food greeted this past weekend's Backyard Brew & 'Q and Hog Wild car cruise, show and shine in Denison. The Brew & 'Q was the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County's scaled down one-year replacement of the annual Tri City BBQ Fest, in order to provide an event conducive to social distancing.
In addition to the Brew & 'Q and Hog Wild events, WESCO Industries conducted a bubble run, and the last Market in the Park event for the season took place on the courthouse lawn.