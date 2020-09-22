Scenes from the Backyard Brew & 'Q in Denison, September 18-19, 2020

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Great weather, music and food greeted this past weekend's Backyard Brew & 'Q and Hog Wild car cruise, show and shine in Denison. The Brew & 'Q was the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County's scaled down one-year replacement of the annual Tri City BBQ Fest, in order to provide an event conducive to social distancing.